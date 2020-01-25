Two men were flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland after one was stabbed and the other shot early Saturday morning in Gardiner, Maine State Police said.

The victims were found outside a home on Lincoln Avenue where they came to ask for help just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Local police responded and took them to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. Later, they underwent emergency surgery at Maine Med, according to Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

State and local police are questioning a third man who they suspect attacked the other two. A police dog helped track him to an abandoned building about half a mile away, according to McCausland.

All three men are in their 20s, McCausland said. But he declined to release the names of anyone involved, nor, so far, any details of what happened or why.

Evidence of a confrontation was splattered over the scene on Saturday afternoon. A trail of blood led from behind 156 Lincoln Ave., a family home in a residential neighborhood, up to the front door. Police were at the house, and sand had been spread over the bloody snow.

Kennebec Journal photographer Andy Molloy contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous