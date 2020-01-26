Melanie Sachs has announced her candidacy for the Maine House of Representatives District 48 seat vacated by Sara Gideon, which represents Freeport and parts of Pownal.

Sachs, of Freeport served six years as a Freeport Town Councilor, serving as vice chairwoman and twice as chairwoman, according to a news release. She has worked as an executive in the private, nonprofit, and healthcare sectors, and has been volunteered in the district’s schools, youth programs and arts organizations.

“I love this community and I have worked hard over the years to improve people’s lives while preserving and protecting what makes this place so special,” Sachs said in the release. “I want to leverage my experience in town government and local community organizations, as well as my knowledge as a health care and social services professional, to benefit the people of Freeport and Pownal, as well as the state of Maine.”

Sach’s campaign kick-off will be held at Maine Beer Company in Freeport on Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sachs grew up New Sharon, graduating from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. She completed her B.A. in Political Science, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, Cum Laude from Bates College. She received her Master’s in Science and Social Administration from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland Ohio, and has been a licensed clinical social worker for more than 25 years.

She is enrolled in the post-graduate MBA program in Business Data Analytics at the University of New Hampshire.

Sachs was honored by the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce in 2016 with the Ed Bonney Community Contribution Award, and was recognized as one of the 20 Outstanding Women in Maine in 2017.

