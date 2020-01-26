FAIRFIELD — More than 200 self-described nerds turned out Sunday for the first Maine Sci-Fi & Fantasy Nerd Festival at the Fairfield Community Center.

Michael Huard, the festival’s creator, had the idea for the event after he noticed a lack of “nerdy stuff” in the area.

“There’s no nerdy stuff. Everyone is, like, into sports,” Huard said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on, but there’s nothing nerdy.

“I’m getting ready to do a circuit of fantasy author comic cons myself and I said to myself: “There’s nothing around here like that. Why don’t I just do one?”

Huard of Fairfield is an author who has written several books, including his series, “The Mystical Slayers.”

Huard was among 22 vendors at Sunday’s festival. Others included, GameStop, Kaleidoscope Beadworks, Black Cape Comics and Nine Ravens Woodworks.

The festival had a $5 admission fee and offered food, video games, Dungeons & Dragons, face painting, balloon animals and live, on-stage padded weapons fighting. There were also cosplay characters available for photos.

“We have a little bit of everything that nerdy people enjoy,” Huard said.

Sci-Fi fanatics Heather Neal and her daughter, Luna Reyhaerts, drove from Detroit to attend the festival.

Neal was dressed as the 13th doctor from “Doctor Who,” and Luna made her own Baby Yoda costume.

“It’s a really fun festival, and it’s especially great when people recognize your costume,” Neal said. “It’s great to indoctrinate her (Luna) into this culture.”

Gary Serje, who was dressed as Jesse Custer from the comic series “The Preacher,” said he liked Sunday’s festival so much that if there it happens again next year, he will be back.

“It’s a really diverse festival and a great community,” Serje said. “I’m having a great time.”

Jillian Thompson was also in attendance, dressed as Princess Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen.”

Thompson, who does appearances at parties dressed as different princesses, was invited to the festival to walk around and interact with attendees.

“It’s been super fun today,” Thompson said. “There’s not a lot of events like this in the area, so it’s nice to see and be a part of it.”

Huard said the festival went better than he could have expected.

“The response has been awesome,” Huard said. “It was a pretty big hit by the looks of it, we’ve had such a blast today.”

And although there is no set plan – yet – for the festival to return next year, Huard said he is considering the possibility.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: