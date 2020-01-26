By the light of a full moon, the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust welcomes the public to explore Thorne Head Preserve in Bath for owls on Friday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 pm. Led by Maine Master Naturalist Alan Seamans, participants of all ages will listen to different owl calls, explore what makes a good owl home, and learn fun facts about these nighttime birds of prey. This is a free event.

Maine is home to 1owl species, who spend all or part of the year in the state. These nocturnal predators can live in a variety of habitats from dense woodlands, to marshes, to urban environments like golf courses or airports. Seamans will share recordings of various owl calls as he leads prowlers on a walk through the preserve. Meeting at dusk will optimize chances of seeing or hearing owls as wintertime is their mating season. Owls will be listening for possible mates and more eager to respond to calls, even if they come from a recording.

Prowlers should wear footwear with excellent tread and/or bring micro-spikes for traction on potentially icy trails. Packing a headlamp and dressing to spend 1 – 1 ½ hours outdoors is strongly encouraged. Sign up at www.kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400.

