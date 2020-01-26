The defense of President Trump against the flimsy partisan impeachment charges made against him has not nearly been forceful enough. The impeachment has focused on (a) President Trump’s motivation to ask Ukraine to investigate the Bidens’ activities with Burisma and (b) whether he paused military aid to get a promise of an announcement of an investigation into the Bidens’ dealings.
I believe that Trump’s motivations (politically self-interested or not) are irrelevant since there was plain evidence to reasonably inquire about corruption (Hunter Biden’s lack of qualifications for the Burisma board, Burisma’s history of corruption and Joe Biden’s position of influence over energy policy).
A president would not have been doing his job if he handed millions of taxpayer funds over to a nation he believed was ignoring corruption. Getting to the truth about suspected corruption is absolutely in America’s public interest – whether the motives for doing so were pristinely high-minded or basely in the president’s political self-interest. A president may very well do the right thing for the wrong reason.
Moreover, as any reasonable person understands, this impeachment is not really about Ukraine at all. Democrats have been out to get the president since he was elected. The Russian collusion charge collapsed, so they seized on the Ukraine story for their purposes. The impeachment is a disgraceful and undemocratic partisan vendetta. It is about undoing the 2016 election and subverting the 2020 election. Constitutional powers have been abused, not by the president, but by congressional Democrats.
James Campbell
Peaks Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week
-
Restaurant reviews
Dine Out Maine: Is it a restaurant? A classroom? A vintage store?
-
Cookbook Reviews
'Tortellini at Midnight' is a memorable Italian indulgence
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: The king of the elms is dead. Long live the heirs to the throne
-
Arts & Entertainment
Deep Water: ‘Snow Plow at 3:00 am,’ by Mike Bove
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.