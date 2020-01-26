CAPE ELIZABETH – Adella Monica Strazdes, 97, was born in Malden, Mass. on June 24, 1922. She passed away on Jan. 22, 2020 at Cape Memory Care in Cape Elizabeth.

Adella graduated from Malden High School in 1940. She worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses in the Malden area. In 1946 she married her husband of 68 years in the Immaculate Conception Church in Malden, Mass. Adella was the youngest of four sisters, Bertha, Anna and Mona.

Adella was a loving mother raising three children in Malden. The family spent many fun summers in Brant Rock, Mass., where they all enjoyed the beach. The family made a number of road trips to Ft. Myers, Fla. to visit Adella’s sister, Mona. After retirement, Joseph and Adella moved to North Easton, Mass. before heading to Ft. Myers, Fla. seeking a warmer climate. Adella was a doting wife and grandmother, caring for her husband, until his passing in 2014. After his passing, she moved to Maine to be near her daughter, Jean, who provided loving care until the end.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Monica Kapchunas of Malden; her late husband of 68 years, Joseph Victor Strazdes of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and her youngest son, Robert Strazdes of Kissimmee, Fla.

Survivors include two of her children, Joseph Harry Strazdes of Scituate and Ft. Myers, Fla. and Jean Susan Strades of Kennebunk; five grandchildren, Christopher and Douglas Strades of Kissimmee, Fla., Timothy J. Strazdes of Marshfield, Mass., Scott D. Strazdes of Halifax, Mass. and Heidi A. Sullivan of Marshfield, Mass.; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service celebrating her and the life of her late husband this coming June. The family would like to thank all of those who cared for Adella during her last days.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred, Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous