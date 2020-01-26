PORTLAND – Ann W. Brume, 78, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Ann was born in Portland on Oct. 25, 1941 to the late Robert T. Sterling Jr. and Jane B. Walker Sterling. Ann was educated in the South Portland schools.

She began her bookkeeping career at her maternal grandparents’ flower business, Harmon’s Florist, where she worked for many, many years. She later was a bookkeeper for Nancy Brown Bookkeeping making many lasting friendships along the way. Ann and her late husband also worked for Sportsman’s Grill for 20-plus years, auditing all sale slips, for their long time friends; Marion and Jimmy Vasile.

Ann loved Bingo and her very popular Sunday night card games. She volunteered to run Bingo Time, which sponsored the Portland Boxing Club, for her very close friend, Bobby Russo, and thought of him as a brother.

The Portland Headlight was a special place to Ann and her family, her paternal grandfather was the last civilian lighthouse keeper before the Coast Guard took over the light. She had fond memories of staying with her grandparents in the lighthouse keeper’s house and helping him change the beacon on the light. She enjoyed staying with her grandparents on Peaks Island. Ann inherited her meticulous cleaning and cooking skills from her grandmother Sterling.

Ann was predeceased by her loving parents; her loving husband, Wallace D. Brume Jr.; and her brother Robert Sterling.

She is survived by her daughters, Betsy Larrabee of Portland, and her partner Chuck Stickney, Susan Brume of Scarborough; a brother John Sterling and wife Debra, sisters, Melinda Parker, Nancy Sika, her husband Jim, sister-in-law Marilyn McVane, brother-in-law Paul Brume, his wife Marge Schmuckal; her grandchildren, Matthew DiBiase, his wife Cynthia, Mary-Ellen Darling her husband Joseph; great grandchildren, Madison and Riley Darling, Olivia DiBiase. She is also survived by her best friend from childhood, Eleanor DiPietro. They shared a 74 year friendship.

The family wishes to thank the staff of 3 South at the Barron Center with a significant recognition to the following: Kitty, Chrissy, Chris, Tonya(s), Amy(s), Gwen, Kendra, Jeanne, Maria, Sandra and Jenny. Also the family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Jo Ellen for her compassionate care at the end of mom’s life. Special thank you to Chuck for taking Mom weekly to Bingo at the Barron Center.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

