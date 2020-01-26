FALMOUTH – Arthur Ernest Hawkes, 69, passed away Jan. 18, 2020 at Gosnell House after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born April 2, 1950 to Ernest and Cora Aikens Hawkes. He lived in Falmouth for many years until he and his family moved to Gorham where he attended Gorham High School. His father, brother Harold, and Arthur operated the Gorham Country Club. After serving in the US Army from 1970-1973 he returned to work at the golf course. Following the death of their father, he and his brother Harold continued to work together to operate and maintain the golf course.

While enjoying square dancing, he met his wife Brenda-Jo Morrill. They were married on March 25, 1977 and began their life together in Falmouth where they lived their entire married life. Their son William Arthur Hawkes was born in 1983. They enjoyed square dancing with CCRC, Sunset Squares and Nubble Lighthouse Keepers Square Dance Club. He and Brenda branched out to round dancing with B&B Dancers carousel round dance club. They continued to dance for most of their life until sidelined with health problems.

Arthur was an avid snowmobiler and was a member of the Falmouth Sno-Voyagers Snowmobile Club for over 40 years. He also owned a speeder rail car and belonged to the Cotton Valley Rail Trail Club for 20 years riding the abandoned rail lines of Maine and New Hampshire. Train rides were a love for Arthur as he rode trains in Maine, New Hampshire, Florida, Pennsylvania and Colorado.

He is survived by his wife Brenda-Jo of Falmouth; son William Hawkes of Falmouth; brother Harold Hawkes (Kathy) of Gorham, and sisters Cynthia Merrill (Mike Douglas) of Virginia Beach, Va. and Anne Dexter (Robert) of Gorham. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Wanda Walkup and brother-in-law, Lloyd Walkup of Clovis, N.M.; nieces Laurie Andrews (Joseph) of Durham, and Courtney Hawkes of Gorham, nephews Tony Walkup of Clovis, N.M., Nicholas Hawkes of Gorham, Adam Dexter and Joel Dexter; great-nephew, Tyler Andrews and great-niece, Kayla Andrews were a special joy in his life. He is also survived by his grandpug and constant companion, Stuart Little.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Northern Light Homecare and Hospice for the help they have provided us. Thanking especially Joan, Angie, Donna and Jessica. Also thanking the staff of Gosnell House for his final days and assisting us with this end process. A very special thank you goes to sister-in-law, Kathy Hawkes for all the care and love she provided to him and all our family in this long two-year battle. She will never know how much love and trust he felt for her.

A private graveside service and public celebration of life will be held in the spring.

