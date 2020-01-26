CAMARILLO, Calif. – Carmel Marie (Bellino) Perry loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and life-long Chicago Cubs fan passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2020 in Camarillo Calif. She was born April 24, 1931 to Joseph and Jane Bellino in Portland, Maine.

While working at the Puritan Tea Room in Portland she met the love of her life, Edward Lawrence Perry. She and Edward “Eddie” celebrated over 50 years of marriage.

Carmel “Lovey” was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lawrence Perry; son Edward Louis Perry; and her parents, Joseph and Jane Bellino. Carmel is survived by two daughters, Judith and Helen Perry, two sons, Steven Perry and wife Robin, Joseph Perry and wife Marie.

She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jessica Perry, Theresa Jensen, Katie Burke, Samantha Perry and Alexander Perry; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn Jensen, Miller Max Jensen and Miles Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

Interment and memorial service will take place at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills, Calif. on Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Catholic Charities in Carmel’s name

