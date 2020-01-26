WINDHAM – David P. Smith, 83, of Windham, passed away at his home on Jan. 22, 2020, of a heart attack. He was the son of Donovan and Gertrude Smith of Jay.

He married his high school sweetheart, Bernice LeClair, in 1956. Together they had four children, Diane (Steve), Sharon (Jon), Daniel, Carol (Tim); grandchildren, Caitlin (Jeff), Brittany (Kris), Eric, Brian, Dustin, Shea (Jesse), Brandon (Amanda), Joshua, Randilyn and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Alice and Nicholas and another one on the way. After Bernice’s passing, he married Joan Bayer and welcomed her children into his family, Greg, Daniel, Kathleen, Jodi (Tim), Mark; and grandchildren, Ethan and Liam.

David enjoyed many years of retirement after a successful career as an electrical engineer for CMP. Family was the most important thing in his life. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, motorcycles and automobiles. He enjoyed working on projects around the house, reading, and watching the Red Sox and the Patriots on TV. His children remember the special way he raked the leaves away from the beach at camp so they could swim each summer. He was a member of the Army National Guard, the Knights of Columbus, and Our Lady of Perpetual Health Catholic Church.

He was predeceased by Bernice; and his brother, Richard Smith.

He is survived by his family, including his wife Joan; and his brother, Douglas Smith (Angela) of Jay.

Visiting hours 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Interment will be in the spring.

To leave condolences or participate in David’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Knights of Columbus

Msgr. Cunneen Knights of Columbus Council 10020

919 Roosevelt Trail

Windham, ME 04062

