POWNAL – Evelyn “Snookie” Vosmus Wheeler, 70, of Pownal died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at her home with her family by her side after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born in Portland on July 4, 1949 to Mary (Packard) and Thomas H. Vosmus Sr.

Evelyn attended Pownal schools and graduated from Freeport High School class of 1967. After high school she attended and graduated from Ritter’s School of Floral Design in Boston, Mass. She worked at Day’s Crabmeat in Yarmouth for 33 years.

Growing up she was a member of Pownal Rainbows 4-H Club, attended Sunday school, youth group and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed doing floral arrangements and surprised many with her arrangements. She was a life-long member of First Parish Congregational Church of Pownal, and a member of Ladies Aid Society of Pownal and Granite Grange of Pownal.

She leaves behind her husband Wedgewood of 50 years; a son Brian; and granddaughters, Audrey and Sydney Wheeler of Blacksburg, Va. She is also survived by sisters, Patti Peaslee, Barbara Peaslee and husband Neil, brother Craig Vosmus and wife Cheryl, all of Pownal, brother Bruce Vosmus and wife Meg of New Gloucester and Thomas H. Vosmus Jr. of Durham, brothers-in-law John Wheeler and wife Aileen of Auburn, and Dennis Wheeler and wife Johann of Brownville.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Parish Congregational Church , 422 Hallowell Rd., Pownal. Interment will be held in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

First Parish Congregational Church of Pownal

422 Hallowell Rd.

Pownal, ME 04069 or:

Salvation Army

25 Congress Ave.

Bath, ME 04530

