SCARBOROUGH – Frances Catherine Reilly Smith passed away peacefully in her Scarborough home on Jan. 19, 2020. She was 98.

Frances, or Fran, as she was often called, was born on Nov. 12, 1921 in Lynbrook, N.Y., the daughter of Frank R. and Anna (Murtha) Reilly. The family moved to Maine in 1935, and settled in Augusta. There, Frances attended Cony High School, and graduated in 1939.

Frances resided in Maine for the rest of her life. She often said she was grateful her family had moved there, because she had a chance encounter at a dance in Manchester with George L. Smith. She and George were married in 1946. They danced whenever they had the opportunity throughout their 41-year marriage, until George passed away in 1987.

George and Frances were parents of four daughters, and she was a devoted mother. The joy she felt in the presence of her family was lifelong, and her love and pride extended to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After her children were grown, Fran went to work for the State of Maine in the Snowmobile Registration Department. She spent the first years of her retirement in another job, in the Religious Education Department of her church.

Fran was a woman of strong faith. She was active at St. Mary’s Church while she lived in Augusta; and served as Eucharistic Minister, lector and daily sacristan at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church after she moved to Scarborough.

Frances’ ready smile and outgoing personality were well-known in her church community and everywhere else she went. She made friends easily, was a member of various social and service organizations, and also participated in more informal groups. In recent years, a breakfast group that met after church services was a particular favorite.

Fran was young at heart. She had a gift for being in the moment, enjoying each day as it came. At the same time, she was ever open to new experiences. In the 1990s she was one of the first of her peers to get an email account, later signed up for Facebook, and until recently was the senior member of a monthly iPad class.

Frances never did stop dancing, and was often the first on the dance floor at weddings. She also had a deep appreciation for music, beginning in her childhood listening to her father sing. As an adult she took great pleasure in live theater performances. Nor were her interests limited to the arts. She was an ardent Patriots fan, and played in a bowling league until she was 97. In every way, Fran’s life was active and full until the end, lived with enthusiasm and joy.

Frances is survived by four daughters, Kathleen F. Pressley and husband Bud of Buxton, Theresa J. Hall of Portland, Judith A. MacInnes of Saco and Jacqueline M. Smith of South Portland. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Melissa MacVane, Mark Matthews, Shawn Hall, Adam Hall and Kevin Alin; 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Frank E. Churchill of Malibu, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband George, Frances was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Anne Reilly Brann; and her long-time friend and companion, Rocco Gedaro.

At her request, her remains have been donated to the University of New England’s Donor Program. Therefore, there will be no visiting hours. A memorial mass celebrating Frances’ life will be held on April 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Maximillan Kolbe Church in Scarborough, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall for all family and friends. Arrangements under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Frances’ memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

