PORTLAND – On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 5:55 a.m., Gayle Marie Richard was set free. She passed peacefully with her loving, loyal mother by her side, her body no longer able to contain her strong spirit and solid soul. Gayle’s loves were God, family, Donnie Osmond and music, and was quite the fashionista and loved having her make-up and nails done. She was predeceased by her father, Rene Richard; and brother, Raymond. Surviving relatives include her mother, Judy; sisters, Christine and Doug Lothrop, Carol and Rob Dalpee, and brother, Ron Richard; and her loyal caretakers, Krystal, Tina, Laura, and Helen. A graveside service will be announced in the spring. To leave condolences or participate in Gayle’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

