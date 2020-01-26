PORTLAND – Irene Izetta Ashby, 91, of Portland passed away surrounded by her family on the evening of Jan. 10, 2020. Irene was born in Edmunds on Sept. 30, 1929. She was the daughter of Theodore and Sarah Dudley. She was studious, and enjoyed life with family and friends. In her early 20s she met Herbert T. Ashby. Little did either of them know, that would be the beginning of a 55-year marriage. After they were married, they moved from the mid coast to Portland, and together raised their seven children. Irene is survived by her brother, Robert; her four children, Stephen Ashby, Brenda Bauld and her husband Frederick, Pamela Wildes, and Douglas Ashby and his wife Deborah; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert in 2003; her sons, Bernard and Herbert, her daughter Patricia; her sister Kathleen, and two of her brothers, Merle and Leonard. Irene and her “fiery” witticism will be forever missed.The family would like to thank the staff at the Barron Center for their compassionate care.Arrangements will be private. To express condolences or participate in Irene’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

