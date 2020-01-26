HOULTON – Isabella Rose (Aulenti) Broder, 90, daughter of Giuseppe and Maria (Toscano) Aulenti of Stamford, Conn. and widow of Bernard J. Broder Jr. died Jan. 22, 2020, in Houlton where she resided since 1963.

Belle left school in the eighth grade to assist in supporting her family. She later returned to school and graduated from Houlton High School’s adult education program in 1980. She worked for several of America’s five and dime stores and cooked for the SAD 29 school lunch program. Belle was most proud, however, of her long and dedicated career as a culinary arts instructor at the Southern Aroostook Vocational Education Center where she impacted several generations of students. Maine’s 129th Legislature honored her in 2019 for her years of dedicated service to Maine’s children.

Belle loved life. She loved to cook, bake, garden, sing, laugh and dance. Whether appearing as Mrs. Claus, the Easter Bunny, Bella-la-Bomba or a host of other characters, she was the life of the party.

She is survived by her children, Bea Broder-Oldach (Rick), Bernard J. Broder III, Barry Broder (Kathy), and Brenda Broder (Michael Hill); grandchildren, Elizabeth Broder-Oldach Stoltenberg (Tyler), Ben Oldach (Maureen), Ryan Broder (Elizabeth), Brittany Schroder (Marc) and Patrick Broder; great-grandchildren, Olivia Stockford and Alexandra Broder; a sister, Rosalyn Arena; and many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her dear friend, Cathy Bither, and the Astle kids, David Astle, Anthony Astle, and Lisa Duff. Belle was considered an adopted mother and grandmother by many and a beloved friend by even more.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, John, Anthony, Michael, Vito, Dominick, Joseph and Angelo Aulenti, sisters, Mary Cernier, Lily Avalone and Filomena Aulenti.

Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Bowers Funeral Home in Houlton with a memorial service to follow with Deacon Al Burleigh officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of one’s choice.

