PORTLAND – Marion Amergian, 96, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020. Marion worked in the family grocery business for many years. She was the chairman of the Cancer Drive Committee collecting donations in her neighborhood. She was also the cookie chairman for the Girl Scouts. She served as president of the Andrews Post Woman’s Club, and was a chaperone for the Drum and Bugle Corp, giving her the opportunity to travel extensively.

Marion was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Amergian, who was a city councilman, and mayor of Portland.

She is survived by her three children, Michael Amergian of Portland, Dianna MacDonald of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Stephen Amergian of Gray; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Marion’s family wishes to thank the staff of the Barron Center, and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to her and her family.

At Marion’s request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marion’s memory to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook ME 04098

