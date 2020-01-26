PORTLAND – Michael “Mike” Pastore, 92, passed away on the evening of Jan. 20, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough with his family by his side.

Mike was born in Portland on Sept. 8, 1927. The son of loving Italian immigrants, Thomas and Lucia (Spaltro) Pastore. Mike was the oldest of three sons. He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Julius. Mike grew up in Portland’s “little Italy” section of Munjoy Hill, and was a proud Portland Bulldog. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Korea.

Mike was always ready to share many happy memories of his childhood… with family, friends and even strangers. He seemed to know almost everyone in greater Portland, but when he met the occasional stranger he wouldn’t miss the opportunity to make a new friend. His most used ice-breaker was to just reach out to shake the unfamiliar hand. When they looked confused he would wait for a few seconds with a dismayed look (still in their grip), and awkwardly say, “you don’t remember me do you?” This inevitably made them feel a little guilty – to which he would quickly reply “don’t worry, that’s because we’ve never met”. And, without fail, he had a smiling new friend.

Mike worked hard throughout his life. He co-owned the York County Color Center for many years with his good friend Ronnie Brown. Mike made YCC the gathering place if you needed a laugh. After retirement he went on to get his real estate license, because it was a “great way to meet people.”

Mike was a faithful communicant of St. Peter’s and St. Joseph’s in Portland; and his prayers were obviously answered, when he met the precious Dorothy Relahan. Mike and Dot were happily married nearly 60 years before her passing in 2016.

Among his favorite things: early days at the SoPo farm, traveling Italy with his brother Joe and their wives, boating the islands, happy gatherings at camp, and staying in touch with his many friends, especially those at the Italian Heritage Center. He enjoyed music, ocean fishing, cooking and most of all – family. Time with family was always top priority, and he and Mom were always there to help us all, with whatever was needed. He/They exemplified family.

Mike leaves behind his children, Philip Pastore (wife Andrea), and Mary D. Thomas (husband Travis); three grandchildren, Anthony (Ariel), Alexandra (Nate) and Angelea (Zane); and one gorgeous great-grandchild, Eva.

Dad, we’re all going to miss you with the relentless jokes at the head of the table, and as you always said, “we’ll see ya around the pool-room.”

Dad and our entire family wish to extend a very special thanks to the many caregivers at Maine Veterans Home of Scarborough. Maureen and the entire staff have been amazing over the past few years as Dad has finished his journey. Thanks to each of you for your extraordinary patience and grace in caring for our Papa.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Reception to follow at the Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave. (outer Congress St.), Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity most meaningful to you.

