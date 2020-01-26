PENSACOLA, Fla. – Mimi Gauthier, 77, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

She retired to Florida from Maine in 1991 to be close to her daughter. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, socializing with friends and was an avid sports fan. She was a member of Olive Baptist Church. She lived most of her life in Portland, Maine where she was an administrative assistant at the law firm of Richardson, Hildreth, Tyler and Troubh for 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Carole Lee Thibault. She is survived by her only child, Lori Lynn Douglass; and her brother, Stephen W. Gould of Princeton, Maine.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to:

Covenant Care Hospice

Pensacola, Florida

