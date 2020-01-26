FALMOUTH – Peggy passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2020, at 94, in Falmouth. She was born in Boston on April 2, 1925 to Lucius and Margaret Pratt of Wellesley, Mass.

Peggy attended the Dana Hall School, where she enjoyed being a “townie”, who was able to “light up”, get in her car, and drive away after classes, as her jealous friends watched from their dorms! Peggy graduated from Vassar College in 1946, after three years, with a degree in child studies, and during that time she had to make one of her biggest life decisions. One night driving back to campus, the car she had borrowed, lost its brakes going down a hill into town. It was either the river or the barber shop, and she wisely chose the latter! After college, Peggy taught early childhood education at the Spence School in New York, and later in Bangor, and the Harley School in Rochester, N.Y.

Peggy spent many summers with her family at Camp Taconnet in Rome, and during that time met a “local boy” who lived on the adjacent farm. Tom Bradley was actually from South Orange, N.J., but summered at Lake Shore Farm and Hemlock Trail, the Bradley Family camp nearby. Peggy and Tom were married in 1948, and spent the better part of each summer of their 70 years together, at Hemlock Trail, until Tom passed away in September of 2018.

Tom’s career with SD Warren, kept them moving and they lived in a variety of places, including Westbrook, Pittsburgh, Pa., Winnetka, Ill., Rochester, N.Y., and Palos Verdes, Calif. When Tom retired, they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, as a base, while they traveled the west, and then they moved to Maine, where they split their time between Cousins Island and Emerald Pointe, Punta Gorda, Fla. They finally settled at Ocean View in Falmouth in 2008.

When they lived in Rochester, they rekindled their interest in skiing and became founding members of the Hunt Hollow Club in Naples, N.Y., spending many fun weekends with all their friends, as well as introducing their children to the sport. In 1973, Tom and his brother Dave, bought a trailside condo at Sugarloaf, which became the Christmas meeting spot for Peggy and Tom and their family, as well as a place to celebrate New Year’s with extended family, and friends.

When Peggy lived in California, she loved the outdoor lifestyle and joined several tennis groups, successfully climbing to the top of the “ladder” before they moved back to Winnetka. Peggy and Tom never missed an opportunity to travel no matter where they lived, and would go on adventurous excursions to France, South America, the Caribbean, Tahiti, Hawaii and more. Peggy’s sister-in-law, Anne, would often remark that she enjoyed following their activities, and fondly referred to them as “The Adventures of Tom and Peg”.

Peggy was predeceased by her parents; her husband Tom; her sister, Bevie and brother-in-law Paul Wilson; extended Bradley family, Anne and Nick Rogers, Bob and Patty Bradley, Phil and Weegie Bradley, Mardie and Bill Bryan, and Dave and Bobbie Bradley; as well as two nephews. She was the last of an extraordinary generation of the family.

Peggy is survived by her children, Jennifer Abbott (Jesse), of Scarborough, Jeffrey Bradley (Jessie), of Charlotte, Vt., Christopher Bradley (Matti), of Belgrade; and her grandchildren, T. Bradley

Abbott, and fiancé Taylor James, of Portland, Meridith Bradley Luthy (Max), of Jersey City, N.J., Eliza Bradley (Laura), of Burlington Vt., John Haven Bradley, of Sunnyvale, Calif., Maggie Bradley, of Manchester N.H.; and great-grandchildren, Elodie, Piper and Townsend Luthy, whom she always delighted in seeing. Peggy is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews, many of whom were a great source of comfort and support, in the last year of her life.

The family would like to thank all the Falmouth House staff, who gave Peggy such wonderful care and comfort, as well as her caregivers from Friends-In-Home Care, especially Cyndie, Falisha, Kayla, Lisa, Sheryl, Christina and Darlene, and all the nurses from Compassus Hospice. Everyone was devoted to taking the very best care of Peggy, and she in turn really connected with all of them, often stating “I am very well cared for here!”

A gathering for family and friends will take place in Belgrade Lakes in June. Arrangements under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Peggys’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peggy’s memory, to

The Friends of Belgrade Lakes Village

P.O. Box 331

Belgrade Lakes, ME 04918

