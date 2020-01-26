SCARBOROUGH – Robert C. “Bob” Kullberg, 75, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

He was born in Portland on Nov. 24, 1944 to Waldo and Alice Kullberg.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Diane Sullivan, their daughter Carolyn Kullberg and was also the father of the late Robert A Kullberg. He is also survived by his brothers, Eric Kullberg of Rochester, N.Y. and Richard Kullberg of Greenville; as well as several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob will be missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Bob’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

