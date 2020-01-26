BANGOR — Te’yJah Oliver scored 25 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had three steals as Maryland-Baltimore County earned a 74-54 win over Maine in an American East women’s basketball game Sunday at Cross Insurance Center.

UMBC (6-12, 2-5 America East) outrebounded Maine 42-20. Lyric Swann scored 16 points, and Paula Rubio had 10 points and eight assists for the Retrievers.

After falling behind by 17 points in the first half, Maine (8-14, 4-4) closed to within 48-43 late in the third quarter and trailed 56-50 with eight minutes remaining, then went more than seven minutes without a field goal.

Dor Saar led Maine with 26 points and four steals. Kelly Fogarty scored 10 points.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 88, GEORGIA 53: Aliyah Boston scored 15 points and South Carolina (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) rode an overwhelming opening quarter to a win over the Bulldogs (12-8, 3-4) in Athens, Georgia.

(4) OREGON 66, (7) OREGON STATE 57: Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and Satou Sabally added 16 to help the Ducks (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) defeat the Beavers (16-4, 4-4) in Corvallis, Oregon.

(5) LOUISVILLE 83, PITTSBURGH 49: The Cardinals (20-1, 9-0 Atlantic Coast) had six players score in double figures in a win over the visiting Panthers (3-16, 0-8).

(6) STANFORD 82, UTAH 49: Freshman Francesca Belibi scored a season-best 20 points to go with eight rebounds, and the Cardinal (18-2, 7-1 Pac-12) extended their home winning streak to 16 with a victory over the cold-shooting Utes (10-9, 3-5).

(9) MISSISSIPPI STATE 80, MISSISSIPPI 39: Jessika Carter scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, and the Bulldogs (18-3, 6-1 SEC) routed the Rebels (7-13, 0-7) in Starkville, Mississippi.

(10) UCLA 66, WASHINGTON STATE 50: Michaela Onyenwere scored 23 points and Chrisma Osborne added 16 as the Bruins (18-1, 7-1 Pac-12) recovered from a slow start to earn a victory over the Cougars (9-11, 2-6) in Los Angeles.

(11) DEPAUL 92, GEORGETOWN 66: Lexi Held hit five of DePaul’s season-high 18 3-pointers, and the Blue Demons (19-2, 9-0 Big East) rolled to a win over the Hoyas (4-16, 1-8) in Chicago.

(14) FLORIDA STATE 79, MIAMI 61: Kiah Gillespie scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Seminoles (17-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast) beat he Hurricanes (11-9, 3-6) in Tallahassee, Florida.

(15) TEXAS A&M 72, MISSOURI 53: Kayla Wells scored 18 points and N’dea Jones added a double-double as the Aggies (17-3, 5-2 SEC) rolled to a victory over the Tigers (5-15, 2-5) in College Station, Texas.

(19) IOWA 74, MICHIGAN STATE 57: Freshman McKenna Warnock scored 15 of her career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, when the Hawkeyes (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) broke open a close game against the Spartans (11-9, 4-5) in Iowa City, Iowa.

(20) MARYLAND 70, (22) NORTHWESTERN 61: Stephanie Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Terrapins (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) defeated the Wildcats (17-2, 7-2) in College Park, Maryland.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) SAN DIEGO STATE 71, UNLV 67: Malachi Flynn scored 21 points and the visiting Aztecs (21-0, 10-0 Mountain West) turned back a second-half rally by the Runnin’ Rebels (11-11, 6-3) to remain Division I’s only unbeaten team.

Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 29 points.

(11) MICHIGAN STATE 70, MINNESOTA 52: Cassius Winston had 18 points and eight assists to help the Spartans (15-5, 7-2) beat the Golden Gophers (11-9, 5-5) in Minneapolis.

Xavier Tillman added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

(12) OREGON 96, UCLA 75: Chris Duarte scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and the Ducks (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) took full advantage of 23 turnovers by UCLA (10-10, 3-4) in a win at home.

(17) MARYLAND 77, INDIANA 76: Jalen Smith capped a last-minute comeback by making the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left, giving the Terrapins (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) a win over the Hoosiers (15-5, 5-4) in Bloomington, Indiana.

(25) HOUSTON 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 49: DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists for the Cougars (16-4, 6-1 American Athletic) in a win over the Bulls (8-12, 1-6) in Houston.

