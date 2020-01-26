GARDINER — Two men who were seriously injured early Saturday in a stabbing and shooting in Gardiner remained hospitalized Sunday in Portland.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the condition of the victims, considered severe, had not changed overnight.

McCausland said the men’s names were still being withheld Sunday at the request of state prosecutors.

The men are likely to be identified Monday in conjunction with the initial appearance at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta of Dylan Ketcham, the 21-year-old Gardiner man arrested early Saturday in connection with the violent altercation.

Ketcham has been charged with elevated aggravated assault and was being held Sunday at the Kennebec County jail on $150,000 bail.

The two men were found at about 1 a.m. Saturday outside a house in the quiet, residential neighborhood at the southern end of Lincoln Avenue after one of them sought help.

Gardiner police and emergency services were sent to the house, where they found one man shot and a second man stabbed.

Both men were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, then flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland to undergo emergency surgery.

Ketcham was tracked by a Maine State Police dog to an abandoned building about a half-mile from where the injured men were found, not far from Quimby Field.

Maine State Police detectives were at the scene of the attack Saturday and gave a briefing to Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam, including evidence of a blood trail in the snow.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous