SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A fire chief in Alabama is confirming fatalities in a massive fire at a boat dock.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus isn’t saying how many people have died. Earlier, he said 7 people were hospitalized and 7 others were missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park.

The fire broke out early Monday. The chief said most of the vessels were houseboats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

