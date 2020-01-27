Dustbowl Revival album release

Exhibits/Galleries

Faculty Triennial Exhibition, Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. On view to March 1. Free, meca.edu.

“Perfection,” Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave., Portland. Poses questions about what constitutes “perfection,” to March 2, ablebakercontemporary.com.

The Tolerance Project, a message of social acceptance, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, through Feb. 22. Free, meca.edu.

Thursday 1/30

“Collect, Convert, and Create: Dazzling Collages by Emily Blaschke,” 5:30-7 p.m. opening by Yarmouth artist, Yarmouth History Center, 118 E. Elm St. Free, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Friday 1/31

“Italy’s Rich History,” 6:30 p.m., two-part photo presentation through the last century, The Language Exchange, 75 Market St., Suite 305, Portland. $15-$20, immersionprograms.com.

Saturday 2/1

Group Exhibit of Visual Arts Benefiting the World Wildlife Fund, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, Portland. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

Film

Thursday 1/30

Civil Rights Film Series: “Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart,” 6:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, biography of Lorraine Hansberry, whose “Raisin In the Sun” was Broadway’s first production by a black female playwright. Free, portlandlibrary.com.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet/events.

Museums

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 12. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Thursday 1/30

“To the Distant Beloved” Valentine’s Concert, 3 p.m., OceanView at Falmouth, 18 Blueberry Lane, Falmouth. Romantic classical music. Free.

Art of the Duo — Brad Terry & Peter Herman, 7 p.m., clarinetist & whistler and guitar virtuoso, Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. brownpapertickets.com.

Lurrie Bell, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Fusion of Chicago Blues boilerplate and mercurial imagination, hyperkinetic energy and technical dexterity, $20-$25, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Renée Coolbrith, 9 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Local multi-genre singer/songwriter, portcityblue.com.

Friday 1/31

Dustbowl Revival, 8 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. Album release concert, $20, baysidebowl.com.

Fog Ave, 6 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Acoustic trio, portholemaine.com.

Funkationland, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. A dozen of the best musicians in Maine, $12/$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 2/1

The Richard Nelson Imaginary Ensemble, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Straight-ahead jazz to progressive jazz, cadenzafreeport.com.

Thalia Zedek Band / Hallelujah The Hills, 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10, eventbrite.com.

Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15.

Disorder: A Darkwave Dance Party – Joy Division Edition, 8 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Honeysuckle w/ Ben Cosgrove, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Progressive folk, $10-$12.

Tuesday 2/4

Calexico and Iron & Wine, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40.

Wednesday 2/5

“Front Country,” 7 p.m. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Murderers,” through Feb. 1, darkly hilarious comedy, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22, goodtheater.ticketspice.com.

“Popcorn Falls,” through Feb. 2, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. Maine premiere of comedy where two actors play 21 roles, $25-$32, goodtheater.com.

Casa Valentina, through Feb. 9, Portland Players Theater, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. Catskills colony caters to heterosexual men who dress like women, $15-$20, portlandplayers.org.

Thursday 1/30

The Char Ball Art Rave, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., drag performances, art, runway competitions, gogo dancers, dancing, Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., $12/$15, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

“Lawn & Disorder, Comedy from the Suburbs,” 7 p.m., Greely Center for the Arts, Greely High School, 303 Main St., Cumberland. Is your house a disaster? Is your yard a disgrace? Is your family crazy? Great! You are our people. $15, lawnanddisorder.com.

Friday 1/31

“Almost Maine” open caption performance, 7:30 p.m. featuring playwright John Cariani, Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. portlandstage.org.

Krish Mohan’s Politely Angry Tour!, 7:30 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. New hour of comedy with special guests TBA, $10/door, $5 at theapohadiontheater.com.

Sunday 2/2

John Cariani’s Curtain Call, 4:15 p.m. following the 2 p.m. performance of “Almost, Maine,” Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave.

Wednesday 2/5

Cherry Lemonade – It’s Drag Night!, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Revel: A Soiree to Support STAGES Youth Theater, 6 p.m., STAGES Youth Theater, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $45, stagesyouththeater.org.

Thursday 2/6

Symphony of New Works, 7:30 p.m., The Studio Theatre, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$15, five short plays by women and non-binary writers, polyphonictheatre.org.

Spindleworks at Thornton Oaks

Midcoast

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com.

Exhibits/Galleries

Wednesday 2/5

“One of Each,” 4 p.m. opening reception, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through March.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, through Feb. 9.

“Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes, Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, explores the history of Maine town and city views during the first 50 years of statehood, through May 31.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 1/31

Connor Garvey & Finch, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, Mill 3 Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Award-winning Portland singer-songwriter, $12, explorefrontier.com.

Saturday 2/1

The Richard Nelson Imaginary Ensemble, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Straight-ahead jazz to progressive jazz, cadenzafreeport.com.

Tuesday 2/4

Songwriters on Stage: 7 p.m., Maine Songwriters’ Association showcase, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $10, explorefrontier.com.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre St., Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Karaoke, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Open Jukebox, 7 p.m. to midnight, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Play tunes for free every Friday, brunswickdowntown.org.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater

Friday 1/31

“The 39 Steps,” 7:30 p.m., The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Fast-paced whodunit, theaterproject.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: