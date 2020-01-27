Arrests

1/22 at 11:23 p.m. Ann Tolan, 20, of High Street, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating under the influence and was issued a summons on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

1/23 at 11:24 p.m. William Milne Jr., 32, of Whitefield Road, Pittston, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/25 at 4:12 p.m. Sabrina Green, 29, of Doughty Cove Road, Harpswell, was arrested on a warrant by Officer John Dietlin on Water Street.

Summonses

1/20 Olivia Dumont, 23, of Palmer Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Water Street on a charge of theft.

1/20 A 13-year-old boy, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Devin Hook in Topsham on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/22 A 16-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Chandler Drive on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

1/20 at 9:10 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Brunswick Road.

1/20 at 9:39 a.m. Dumpster fire on Commercial Street.

1/21 at 5:04 p.m. Odor investigation on Wright Drive.

1/23 at 8:55 a.m. Rescue assist on High Street.

1/23 at 10:51 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

1/24 at 10:30 a.m. Odor investigation on Washington and Centre streets.

1/25 at 9:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Washington and Trufont streets.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 50 calls between Jan. 20-26.

