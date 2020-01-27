Arrests

1/22 at 12:32 a.m. Jeremiah Larrabee, 20, of Robinson Avenue, was arrested by Officer Adam Merrill on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/24 at 12:59 a.m. Anthony Alvarez, 24, of Middle Street, Bath, was arrested by Officer Adam Merrill on Route 196 and charged with criminal speed, violating condition of release and driving to endanger.

1/25 at 7:08 p.m. Lydia Alderman, 25, of Colby Drive, Woolwich, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/26 at 1:55 a.m. Caitriona Fiero, 32, of Heritage Lane, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer Matthew Nicholson on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/26 at 8:46 p.m. Nicholas Jacques, 25, of Royal Street, Lisbon Falls, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Lunt Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/23 at 1:01 p.m. Gwynn Erickson, 51, of Benaquist Way, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Admiral Fitch Avenue on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/24 at 1:15 a.m. Riley Huff, 39, of Crowley Road, Sabattus, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on Lavalley Avenue on charges of operating after suspension and violating condition of release.

Fire calls

1/20 at 8:32 a.m. Alarm on Pleasant Street.

1/20 at 9:53 a.m. Alarm on Pleasant Street.

1/22 at 2:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/22 at 3:18 p.m. Alarm on Baribeau Drive.

1/22 at 5:35 p.m. Alarm on Middlebay Road.

1/23 at 11:42 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

1/23 at 2:23 p.m. Alarm on River Road.

1/23 at 3:51 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

1/25 at 5:25 p.m. Alarm on Cushnoc Lane.

1/25 at 7:02 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

1/25 at 8:32 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

1/26 at 12:25 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

1/26 at 8:46 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lunt Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 60 calls from Jan. 20-27.

