PORTLAND — The Greater Portland Council of Governments and the city will offer a workshop this week for appointed and elected municipal leaders on how to address addiction and opioid misuse in the city.

According to the city, the event, which will take place Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Casco Bay High School on Allen Avenue, will educate local officials about “current efforts, gaps in those efforts and possible actions.”

City staff, leaders and elected officials will also participate in a roundtable discussion “to identify and prioritize future actions by the city.”

