U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Monday that reports about a forthcoming book from former national security adviser John Bolton “strengthen the case for witnesses” to be called in President Trump’s impeachment trial.
“From the beginning, I’ve said that in fairness to both parties the decision on whether or not to call witnesses should be made after both the House managers and the President’s attorneys have had the opportunity to present their cases,” Collins said in a statement.
My statement on Bolton developments. pic.twitter.com/3M59J7suts
— Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 27, 2020
“I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial. The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.”
The statement follows news Sunday about an unpublished manuscript of Bolton’s book in which he describes Trump tying the withholding of aid to Ukraine to the country’s investigation of Democrats including former Vice President Joe Biden.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Italian town where Bryant played as a kid mourns — again
-
Local & State
Maine joins federal suit over 3-D printed guns
-
Nation & World
Auschwitz survivors gather for 75th anniversary of liberation, warn of rising anti-Semitism
-
Arts & Entertainment
Tickets on Sale: Catch local Americana duo Muddy Ruckus in Bath on Saturday
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Beat: Jan. 18-26
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.