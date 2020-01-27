U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Monday that reports about a forthcoming book from former national security adviser John Bolton “strengthen the case for witnesses” to be called in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

“From the beginning, I’ve said that in fairness to both parties the decision on whether or not to call witnesses should be made after both the House managers and the President’s attorneys have had the opportunity to present their cases,” Collins said in a statement.

“I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial. The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.”

The statement follows news Sunday about an unpublished manuscript of Bolton’s book in which he describes Trump tying the withholding of aid to Ukraine to the country’s investigation of Democrats including former Vice President Joe Biden.

