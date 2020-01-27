Arrests

1/19 at 4:10 a.m. Ikran Abdi, 19, of Pinewood Drive, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Pinewood Drive and charged with terrorizing, assault, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 13-20.

Fire calls

1/18 at 7:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/18 at 8:45 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Jan. 15-22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: