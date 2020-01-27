Arrests
1/19 at 4:10 a.m. Ikran Abdi, 19, of Pinewood Drive, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Pinewood Drive and charged with terrorizing, assault, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 13-20.
Fire calls
1/18 at 7:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.
1/18 at 8:45 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Jan. 15-22.
