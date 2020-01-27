FALMOUTH — The town will host a public forum on short-term rentals at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Town Hall, 271 Falmouth Road.
Town staff will review their findings on the short-term rental landscape in Falmouth, ordinance development in other municipalities, and policy considerations. The public is encouraged to join this initial conversation and provide feedback. Contact Maggie Fleming at [email protected] or 699-5329, or see the town website at falmouthme.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Netflix turns to first-time filmmakers for an edge in streaming wars
-
The Forecaster
Harpswell boat-building class passes traditions to next generation
-
The Forecaster
Topsham Police Beat: Jan. 20-27
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court allows Trump policy to deny green cards to immigrants who use public assistance
-
The Forecaster
City officials to attend opioid misuse, addiction workshop