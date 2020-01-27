Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Jan. 17-24.

Summonses

1/20 at 10:04 a.m. Anthony M. Pizzo, 36, of Legion Road, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jeffrey Smith on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

1/17 at 8:40 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Providence Avenue.

1/17 at 9:51 a.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.

1/17 at 10:12 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

1/17 at 10:59 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

1/17 at 11:39 a.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.

1/17 at 11:43 a.m. Accident on Marshall Drive.

1/17 at 4:58 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/17 at 5:43 p.m. Accident on Depot Road.

1/17 at 8:12 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Richway Road.

1/17 at 8:45 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/17 at 9:09 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Richway Road.

1/17 at 10:27 p.m. Alarm on Hat Trick Drive.

1/17 at 11:48 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

1/18 at 12:37 a.m. Alarm on Brook Road.

1/18 at 9:20 a.m. Alarm on Thornhurst Road.

1/18 at 11:31 a.m. Assist Yarmouth.

1/18 at 12:51 p.m. Criminal threatening on Longwoods Road.

1/18 at 7:04 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

1/19 at 8:11 a.m. Alarm on Slocum Drive.

1/19 at 6:50 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Longwoods Road.

1/19 at 7:20 p.m. Alarm on Brook Road.

1/20 at 12:23 a.m. Assist State Police.

1/20 at 2:03 p.m. Accident on Johnson Road.

1/21 at 1:01 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

1/22 at 3:33 a.m. Structural fire on U.S. Route 1.

1/22 at 11:05 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/23 at 9:11 a.m. Gas spill on U.S. Route 1.

1/23 at 10:19 a.m. Gas spill on Riverside Drive.

1/23 at 10:39 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

1/23 at 2:01 p.m. Abandoned motor vehicle on Clearwater Drive.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Jan. 17-24.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: