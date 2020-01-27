February is the month that champions are crowned and the postseason fun is right around the corner.

We’re nearing the end of the road for the regular season in every sport but boys’ hockey and here’s a glimpse at where things stand:

Boys’ basketball

The boys’ basketball regular season has just over a week to go and all four city squads were jockeying for playoff positioning at press time.

In Class C South, Waynflete extended its win streak to seven games and improved to 14-1 and second behind Winthrop in the Heal Points standings after beating visiting St. Dom’s (59-19), host Fryeburg Academy (43-33) and host Poland (63-26) last week. In the win over the Saints, Dominick Campbell led the way with 17 points and Ilo Holdridge added 10. Against the Raiders, Diraige Dahia had a team-high 17 points and Campbell added 11. In the win over the Knights, Dahia led the way with 16 points, Jared Johnson added 14, Chris Saade had 12 and Soloman Levy 11. The Flyers were home versus Sacopee Valley Tuesday, host Richmond Thursday and close the regular season at Traip Academy Tuesday of next week.

In Class AA North, Deering entered Tuesday’s home showdown versus Edward Little (see our website for game story) with a 12-3 mark, good for third in the region. Last week, the Rams sandwiched wins at Lewiston (71-61) and Cheverus (58-39) around a 65-44 “home” loss to defending Class AA state champion Bangor in a game played at the Portland Exposition Building. Against the Stags, Mpore Semuhoza led the way with 14 points. In the setback, Askar Houssein had 16 points, but Deering had no answers for Bangor’s inside dominance.

“I didn’t feel like we were out of it, but we needed to play with more energy,” said Rams’ coach Todd Wing. “That was lacking. Energy is who we are.”

Deering (third in AA North) has a rematch at Bangor Friday, then closes the regular season at home versus Portland Thursday of next week.

Portland saw its skid hit 10 games after a 35-31 setback at Oxford Hills Friday. Stillman Mahan had 12 points and Jake Bouchard added 10. The Bulldogs then beat “visiting” Cheverus, 63-48, Saturday at Southern Maine Community College to improve to 3-11 and seventh in Class AA North. Kevin Smart was dominant with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

“We don’t plan on ending here,” Smart said. “We plan on starting here. We’ll work as a unit and get better from here.”

“I almost forgot what a win feels like,” said longtime Bulldogs’ coach Joe Russo. “I give the kids all the credit. A win energizes us.”

Portland hosted Windham Tuesday, visits Edward Little Thursday, welcomes Lewiston Tuesday of next week, then closes at Deering Feb. 6.

Cheverus fell to 4-11 and sixth in Class AA North after losses at home to Deering (58-39) and at Portland (63-48). Nolan Sanborn had a dozen points and Dylan Morrison 11 versus the Rams. In the loss to the Bulldogs, Sanborn had 13 points, Morrison added 11 and Bryant Nsengiyumva finished with 10.

“(Portland) wanted to win more than we did,” said Stags’ coach Ryan Soucie. “In their mind, we handled them well the first time and they were hungry and that’s how they played.”

Cheverus was home versus Bangor Tuesday, welcomes Edward Little Tuesday of next week, then closes at home versus Windham Feb. 6.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Portland was 11-3 and second in the Class AA North Heals after a 48-38 home loss to defending state champion Oxford Hills and a closer-than-expected 35-29 “home” win over Cheverus at SMCC last weekend. In the setback, Gemima Motema had 13 points, including five straight to pull the Bulldogs within three points in the fourth quarter, but they would get no closer.

“I don’t know if we’re there yet,” said Bulldogs’ coach Gerry Corcoran. “The bottom line is when the game was on the line, (Oxford Hills) made huge plays, whether it was rebounding or making free throws. That’s them, to their credit. They never get rattled.”

Portland then found itself down, 28-23, in the fourth quarter against Cheverus, then closed on a 12-1 run to prevail. Amanda Kabantu had a team-high 10 points and 12 rebounds.

“I feel like we came out way too confident and thought we’d win easily because we beat them the first game,” said Kabantu. “That was a huge mistake. To their credit, (Cheverus is) a very good basketball team. They fought hard.”

“Amanda didn’t let us lose,” Corcoran said. “She plays smart and can rebound.”

Portland was at Windham Tuesday, welcomes Edward Little Thursday, travels to Lewiston Monday and closes the regular season at Deering Feb. 6.

Cheverus enjoyed a 65-25 home win over Deering Friday, then fell to 9-6 and fifth in Class AA North with Saturday’s 35-29 loss to Portland at SMCC. In the victory, Lillie Singleton had 12 points and Lauren Jordan added 10. Against the Bulldogs, Jordan and Madison Storey each had six points, but the Stags couldn’t spring the upset.

“My girls did everything we asked,” said Cheverus coach Billy Goodman. “The shots didn’t go in, but we got good shots. We executed amazing on offense and defense and I’m so proud of them.”

The Stags were at Bangor Tuesday, welcome Edward Little Tuesday of next week, then finish the regular season Feb. 6 at home versus Windham.

Deering fell to 0-15 and eighth after losing at home to Lewiston (45-39), at Bangor (41-19) and at Cheverus (65-25) last week. Against the Blue Devils, Nyabhana Lia had a team-high 18 points. In the loss to Bangor, Gloria Muka led the way with five points. Kaylee True-Magee had 10 points against the Stags. The Rams went to Edward Little Tuesday, host Bangor Friday, then close at home versus Portland Feb. 6.

In Class C South, Waynflete fell to 0-13 and 19th after losses last week to visiting St. Dom’s (50-30), visiting Poland (26-22) and host Kents Hill (50-40). Against the Saints, Kilee Sherry had eight points and Margaret Ojut added six. In the loss to the Knights, Sophi Aronson scored seven points and Sherry and Devan Sherry each finished with six. Against Kents Hill, Aronson had a team-high 16 points. The Flyers looked for their first win Tuesday at Sacopee Valley. after hosting Richmond Thursday, Waynflete goes to Hebron Academy Monday and Traip Academy Tuesday of next week, then closes at St. Dom’s Feb. 6.

Boys’ hockey

Cheverus’ boys’ hockey team fell to 9-2 and second behind defending state champion Greely in the Class B South Heals after a 7-2 loss at Greely Saturday. Jack Chaput and Nick Giancotti had the Stags’ goals. Cheverus welcomes Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Thursday.

In Class A, the South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team was 6-4-1 and third after a 2-1 overtime win at Biddeford and a 6-5 overtime loss at Bangor. The squad was at Windham Tuesday and goes to Marshwood Saturday.

Portland/Deering was seventh in Class A at 4-6 after sandwiching 2-1 home wins over Bangor and Edward Little around a 5-4 home loss to Cape Elizabeth. Whit Steele had the game-winner against the Rams. Dante Tocci scored both goals against the Red Eddies. Portland/Deering was at St. Dom’s Monday and hosts Falmouth Saturday (see our website for game story).

Girls’ hockey

Cheverus’ defending state champion girls’ hockey team was 13-4 and third in the South Region after a key 4-2 home win over the Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op squad last Monday and a 6-0 win at Brunswick Saturday. Lucia Pompeo scored three times and goalie Trinity Atwater made 43 saves in the first victory. The Stags finish the regular season at home Wednesday versus Winslow.

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP was second in the South Region at 10-4-1 after a 4-2 loss to Cheverus and a 4-1 home loss to top-ranked Scarborough. After hosting Lewiston Monday, the squad goes to Biddeford Wednesday and finishes the regular season Friday at St. Dom’s.

Portland/Deering improved to 10-7 and fourth after wins last week at Biddeford (4-3) and at home over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon (5-3). Caroline Lerch had all four goals against the Tigers. Lerch and Lucy Howe both scored twice in the second victory. Portland/Deering closes the regular season at Winslow Thursday.

Indoor track

The indoor track regular season comes to a close Saturday at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

The Southwesterns meet is the following Saturday, also in Gorham.

Swimming

Cheverus’ defending Class A champion boys’ swim team edged South Portland last weekend, 94-85. The Stags’ girls’ team lost to the Red Riots, 96-88.

Skiing

Deering’s Will Jordan placed second individually and Portland’s Liam Niles came in third at Saturday’s Sassi Memorial Nordic ski race at Black Mountain.

In the girls’ race, Deering’s Megan Cunningham came in third, Portland’s Annabelle Brooks was fourth and Cheverus’ Leska Whitmarsh placed fifth.

Wrestling

Cheverus’ wrestling team fell to 17-4 in dual meets after a 58-24 loss to Massabesic Saturday. The Stags finish the regular season Saturday at Kennebunk.

Portland/South Portland was 12-11 after a 54-18 loss to Massabesic, a 39-30 win over Biddeford, a 49-30 loss to Wells and a 39-22 win over Westbrook. After hosting Deering and Noble Wednesday, the squad closes at Scarborough Saturday.

Deering was 9-13 after a 54-30 loss to Kennebunk and wins over Marshwood (42-33) and Windham (36-35). The Rams go to Portland Wednesday and close at Massabesic Saturday.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: