Arrests

1/20 at 9:39 p.m. Gavin K. White, 22, of Harding Road, Brunswick, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jason O’Toole on an outstanding warrant.

1/20 at 11:04 p.m. Chad Donald Dowling, 30, of Auburn, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Keith Norris on an outstanding warrant.

1/23 at 2:29 p.m. Raymond Grove, 33, of Litchfield Road, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on an outstanding warrant.

1/24 at 12:59 a.m. Anthony Alvarez, 24, of Middle Street, Bath, was arrested on Route 196 by Officer Adam Merrill on charges of speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the limit, violating conditions of release and driving to endanger.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Jan. 20-24.

Fire calls

1/21 at 9:58 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/21 at 3:52 p.m. Accident on Staples Point Road.

1/21 at 10:25 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/21 at 10:48 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/23 at 3:54 a.m. Vandalism on Main Street.

1/23 at 8:54 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/24 at 4:30 a.m. Accident on Beech Hill Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Jan. 20-24.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: