Pete Deane of Peaks Island, now deceased, was a Portland probation officer, avid hunter and gun expert.
His son, Peter, at age 10, once pointed his rifle, unintentionally, at a person. He was made to sit in the truck and could not hunt that day.
What would Pete say, were he alive today, to the thousands of people who forgot they had a loaded gun in their backpacks or carry-on suitcases? Those unaware of where they left that darn loaded gun should automatically lose their right to bear arms as well as their right to purchase them.
Pete Deane is rolling in his grave.
Rhonda Berg
Peaks Island
