Dustbowl Revival

8 p.m. Friday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. baysidebowl.com

Catch a Venice, California-based roots and Americana band on the very day their new album “Is It You, Is It Me? comes out. Dustbowl Collective features lead vocalists Liz Beebe and Zach Lupetin, and every time they play in Maine, the place is packed. This time, the venue is Bayside Bowl, and the opening acts are singer-songwriter Heather Maloney and local atmospheric folk band Sibylline.

Funkationland

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Every once in a while, One Longfellow Square clears some chairs away to make room for dancing. This is one of those times. Funkationland is a 12-piece Portland band that will be hitting you with horn-based funk tunes. With six horns, two guitarists, keys, bass, drums, Latin percussion and vocals, Funkationland will borrow from the songbooks of Tower of Power, Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan and Earth, Wind and Fire. Good luck sitting still.

Maine Dead Project

9 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Heads up, Dead Heads! The Maine Dead Project is kicking off an upcoming six-week run of Wednesday night shows with a Friday night winter residency kickoff party. The band formed five years ago and has been interpreting Grateful Dead classics ever since. Put those dancing bear stickers on your calendars for the next several Wednesdays, from Feb. 5 through March 11. What a long, strange trip indeed.

