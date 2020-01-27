YARMOUTH — Maine Preservation and Brickyard Hollow in Yarmouth are offering a special event called “Beams & Brews” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Scott Hanson and David Clough talk about their new book, “Restoring your Historic House: A Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners,” and the brewery will donate 5% of the night’s profits to Maine Preservation. See mainepreservation.org or call Maine Preservation at 847-3577 for more information, including ordering a copy of the book.

