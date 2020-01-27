BRUNSWICK — A man was taken into police custody following an armed standoff that followed a report of domestic abuse at a former Navy housing complex in Brunswick, officials said Monday.
The man, who had a rifle, was arrested about 8:26 a.m., nearly two hours after tear gas was fired into the unit, police said.
Police said the incident began just after midnight when police were called to the home. Police were able to remove a woman and child from the apartment, but the man refused to leave the home.
Further details weren’t immediately known.
