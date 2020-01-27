Chebeague Island
Sat. 2/1 9 a.m. Board of Selectmen Budget Workshop CIH
Durham
Thur. 1/30 6 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Thur. 1/30 6:30 p.m. Select Board TO
Falmouth
Mon. 2/3 7 p.m. Conservation Commission TH
Mon. 2/3 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting TH
Tues. 2/4 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TH
Thur. 2/6 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee TH
Thur. 2/6 7 p.m. Public Forum on Short-Term Rentals TH
Freeport
Mon. 2/3 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Workshop TH
Mon. 2/3 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees FCL
Tues. 2/4 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee TH
Tues. 2/4 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
North Yarmouth
Tues. 2/4 5:30 p.m. Select Board Workshop TO
Tues. 2/4 7 p.m. Select Board Meeting TO
Wed. 2/5 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee TO
Yarmouth
Thur. 1/30 7 p.m. Town Council/School Committee CO
Mon. 2/3 6 p.m. School Committee Budget Workshop LC
Tues. 2/4 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board CR
Tues. 2/4 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Board LC
Tues. 2/4 7 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission CR
Wed. 2/5 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee CR
Wed. 2/5 7 p.m. School Committee LC
Thur. 2/6 7 p.m. Town Council LC
