Chebeague Island

Sat.  2/1  9 a.m.  Board of Selectmen Budget Workshop  CIH

Durham

Thur.  1/30  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Thur.  1/30  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Falmouth

Mon.  2/3  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TH

Mon.  2/3  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting  TH

Tues.  2/4  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Thur.  2/6  5:30 p.m.  Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee  TH

Thur.  2/6  7 p.m.  Public Forum on Short-Term Rentals  TH

Freeport

Mon.  2/3  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board Workshop  TH

Mon.  2/3  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees  FCL

Tues.  2/4  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee  TH

Tues.  2/4  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

North Yarmouth

Tues.  2/4  5:30 p.m.  Select Board Workshop  TO

Tues.  2/4  7 p.m.  Select Board Meeting  TO

Wed.  2/5  7 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  TO

Yarmouth

Thur.  1/30  7 p.m.  Town Council/School Committee  CO

Mon.  2/3  6 p.m.  School Committee Budget Workshop  LC

Tues.  2/4  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board  CR

Tues.  2/4  6:30 p.m.  Rental Dwelling Advisory Board  LC

Tues.  2/4  7 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  CR

Wed.  2/5  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  CR

Wed.  2/5  7 p.m.  School Committee  LC

Thur.  2/6  7 p.m.  Town Council  LC

