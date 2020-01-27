Arrests

1/18 at 3:43 a.m. Lance Charles Castonguay, 41, of Westbrook, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Patrick Duddy on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/18 at 2:10 p.m. Nikolas Robert Labrecque, 27, of Westbrook, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Roland Lachance on a charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/18 at 6:49 p.m. James Martin Smith, 31, of Alpharetta, Georgia, was arrested on Industrial Way by Officer William Buckley on a charge of assault.

1/18 at 9:20 p.m. Peter Grafton Alley, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Granite Street by Officer David Moore on a probation violation.

1/19 at 5:15 a.m. Bobby Richardson, 43, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Garrick Rogers on charges of criminal mischief, violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

1/19 at 10:31 a.m. Brett M. Staples, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of criminal threatening.

1/19 at 11:37 a.m. Kurtis Howard, 46, of Dayton, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/19 at 8:20 p.m. Lena Habibzai, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Alba Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/19 at 9:48 p.m. Randall Stuart Bigelman, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Read Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/19 at 11:50 p.m. Jose Robert Orrego, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Delaware Court by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/20 at 4:05 a.m. Robert L. Walters, 37, of address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of criminal threatening.

1/20 at 8:40 a.m. Robert Thomas Fraser, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Brentwood Street by Officer Roland Lachance on a charge of terrorizing and violation of conditional release.

1/20 at 12:10 p.m. Melissa G. Tucci, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Mechanic Street by Officer Matthew Rider on charges of operating after suspension, violation of conditional release and four counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/20 at 6:15 p.m. Sylvie C. Zackrone, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/21 at 12:51 a.m. Abdihamit Ali, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Boyd Street by Officer Christopher Mitchell on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

1/21 at 12:55 a.m. Ahmed Sam Mahdi, 41, of Portland was arrested on Boyd Street by Officer Ian Leitch on a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

1/21 at 11:29 a.m. Joshua M. Ireland, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Aaron Curlee on charges of assault, criminal mischief and probation violation.

1/21 at 4:21 a.m. Christopher A. Cassidy, 33, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Jesse Dana for charges of aggravated assault and three counts of violation of conditional release.

1/21 at 3:15 p.m. Brett Staples, 29, address unlisted, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of criminal threatening.

1/21 at 3:35 p.m. Lisa D Viscone, 48, of Portland, was arrested on India Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/21 at 7 p.m. Pauline Tuyisenge, 33, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on State Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of misuse of 911 system.

1/21 at 8:24 p.m. Wayne Barrett, 62, of Windsor, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of violation of conditional release.

1/21 at 10:44 p.m. Aaron B. Staples, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Walker Street by Officer Patrick Duddy on a charge of criminal threatening.

1/21 at 11:18 p.m. Jed Henry Bresete, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Wayside Road by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/22 at 9:08 a.m. Matthew B. Davis, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Joseph Bliss on three outstanding warrants.

1/22 at 9:17 a.m. Dominic Pizzo, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Aaron Curlee on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

1/22 at 10:59 a.m. Kabir Geiger, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant.

1/22 at 1:28 p.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer James Keddy on charges of public drinking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/22 at 2:02 p.m. Claude Dion, 67, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Oliver on a charge of misuse of identification.

1/22 at 2:37 p.m. Michael C. Michaud, 71, of Falmouth, was arrested on Rand Road by Officer Mark Keller on charges of driving to endanger and reckless conduct.

1/22 at 2:51 p.m. Alexander M. Mendez, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Baxter Boulevard by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of operating after suspension and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

1/22 at 8:01 p.m. Christopher Regoja, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of violation of conditional release.

1/22 at 8:25 p.m. Cecil R. Armstreet, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Thame Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/23 at 1:17 p.m. Giraldo Reyes, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant.

1/23 at 7:07 p.m. Fredy G. Delgado, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Kyle Knutson on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/23 at 11:55 p.m. Ryan F. Walsh, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of violation of conditional release.

1/24 at 1:15 a.m. Chelsea D. Jones, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Mark Mitchell on a charge of suspended registration.

1/24 at 1:26 a.m. Shawn A. Hanson, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Union Street by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/24 at 9:38 a.m. Robert Walters, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

1/24 at 10:18 a.m. Genessa Del Sol Bombino, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of illegal attachment of plates.

1/24 at 12:34 p.m. Andrew Roberts, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/25 at 12:15 a.m. Stephen A. Hight, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Dirigo Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of assault.

1/25 at 1:32 a.m. Andrea Merrill-Bisson, 27, of Bailey Island, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of possession of forgery devices, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and an outstanding warrant.

1/25 at 2:22 a.m. Travis J. Boucher, 30, of East Waterboro, was arrested on Scott Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/25 at 3:20 a.m. Michael A. Tyson, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Myrtle Street by Officer Kyle Mcilwaine on a charge of assault.

1/25 at 6:21 a.m. Ethan T. Strain, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Bolton Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/25 at 5:08 p.m. Robert Bean-Pinkham, 24, of Windham, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/25 at 9:58 p.m. Hafiz Adam Musa, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/26 at 1:32 a.m. William P. Martin, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on York Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/26 at 11:12 a.m. Thomas Michael Tanner, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of public drinking.

1/26 at 11:56 a.m. Charles B. Davis, 50, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/26 at 12:40 p.m. Ashley Bates Bird, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Crout on an outstanding warrant.

1/26 at 4:14 p.m. Laurie Dame, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Maple Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on charges of assault and two counts of violation of conditional release.

1/26 at 5:32 p.m. Tracy P. Shaw, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Winter Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on an outstanding warrant.

1/26 at 11:05 p.m. John H. Michaud, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Commonwealth Drive by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant.

