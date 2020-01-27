YARMOUTH — Rowe School in Yarmouth is hosting a family skate event at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Blake Skating Pond off Main Street. All Rowe School families are invited to enjoy an afternoon of ice skating, cocoa, and conversation in the warming hut. All children must be accompanied by an adult and siblings are welcome. Call the school at 846-3771 for more information.
