Arrests

1/23 at 4:56 p.m. Mathew Grenier, 26, of Lewiston Road, was arrested on a warrant by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Main Street.

Summonses

1/21 at 11:10 p.m. Silas Moody, 18, of Maquoit Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating without a license.

1/23 at 7:59 a.m. Breanna Watkins, 28, of Middle Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Elm Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

1/24 at 8:01 a.m. Margaret Warren, 32, of Hildreth Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

1/25 at 10:33 a.m. Courtney Wienckowski, 23, of Fiddlers Reach Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Route 196 on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

Fire calls

1/20 at 8:26 a.m. Mutual aid to Richmond.

1/21 at 3:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Mallett Drive.

1/21 at 9:19 p.m. Mutual aid to Richmond.

1/23 at 11:26 a.m. Fire alarm on Finch Drive.

1/23 at 1:16 p.m. Medical call on Bowdoin Mill Island.

1/23 at 4:01 p.m. Mutual aid to Lisbon.

1/23 at 8:06 p.m. Gas leak on Forest Drive.

1/26 at 1:26 p.m. Fire alarm on Coburn Lane.

1/26 at 4:55 p.m. Lockout on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Jan. 20-27.

