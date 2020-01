Arrests

1/26 at 2:31 a.m. Adam Callen, 33, of Bridge Street, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of operating after suspension.

Summonses

1/20 at 6:09 a.m. Justina J. Warren, 25, of Elm Street, Gorham, was issued a summons on North Road by Sgt. Brian Andreasen on a charge of operating unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

1/20 at 10:18 p.m. Assist Freeport.

1/21 at 5:31 a.m. Accident at North Road and East Main Street.

1/21 at 9:38 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

1/21 at 11:23 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/21 at 2:09 p.m. Criminal mischief on Main Street.

1/21 at 3:45 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/21 at 3:49 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/21 at 9:29 p.m. K-9 drug search on West Main Street.

1/24 at 9:49 a.m. Trespass on Bayview Street.

1/24 at 1:25 p.m. Trespass on Seal Lane.

1/25 at 7:36 a.m. Alarm on Granite Street.

1/25 at 8:57 a.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Greely Road.

1/26 at 8:31 a.m. Lines down on East Main Street.

1/26 at 1:28 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on North Road.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls between Jan. 20-26.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: