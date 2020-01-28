SOUTH PORTLAND – Every Monday, beginning Feb. 3, AARP will offer free tax preparation and electronic filing for low- and moderate-income taxpayers of all ages at the American Legion Hall, 413 Broadway. Tax returns will be prepared by IRS certified volunteers. Call 518-0579 to make an appointment. There will be some availability for walk-ins, but those with appointments will have priority.
