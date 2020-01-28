The Brunswick Downtown Association Annual Meeting was held Jan. 23 at Daggett Lounge in Thorne Hall on the Bowdoin College Campus.

Matthew Orlando, chief financial and administrative officer of Bowdoin College, introduced board members and conducted the election of incoming members and officers. Mark Rockwood, pastor of Berean Baptist Church, was elected chairman. Kristine Logan of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority was voted vice chairwoman. Dee Perry of Senter Place was voted secretary. Treasurer is Cathy Barter of Bangor Savings.

Annual recognition awards included:

BDA Member of the Year: Maine Street Sweets & Little Dog Coffee Shop. Mason and Caroline Palmatier, owners of Little Dog Coffee Shop, and Julie Marshall and Paul Giggy, owners of Maine Street Sweetscame up with a plan for a downtown Halloween Scavenger Hunt prior to Halloween and invited other downtown businesses to participate.

BDA Business of the Year: The Tontine Mall. The Tontine Mall is named for the Tontine Hotel that existed on the site from 1828 until 1904 when it was destroyed by fire. In the 1920s, the north wing of the existing Tontine Mall building was constructed as a vehicle storage garage. Dan Caitlin has owned the Tontine Mall since 1998. Since that time, he has completed several renovations to the buildings interior and exterior Caitlin and his team are supporters of the BDA, actively participating in local events and have been members of the BDA since 2010.

BDA Volunteer of the Year: Claudia Knox. Knox has been a BDA Board member since 2004 and has filled many roles including secretary and most recently design committee chairwoman. Under her leadership, downtown Brunswick received a National Historic Commercial District designation, disseminated $250,000 to local property owners through the Façade Improvement Grant Program, and bolstered the downtown Banner Program.

Debora King, BDA Executive Director, gave the State of the Association update.

The event concluded with the drawing for BDA’s Choose Your Trip Travel Raffle winner. Raffle sponsor, Jim Howard of Priority Real Estate Group, drew the winning tickets. BDA’s “Destination Vacation” CHOOSE YOUR TRIP Travel Raffle Grand Prize winner is: Rebecca Launer of Brunswick. Launer won a $5,000 voucher with Cruise Planners Maine Travel Planners.

2nd Prize Winner: Linda Stromski also of Brunswick. Prize: a gourmet picnic dinner for two.

3rd Prize Winner: Lisa Bouffard of Wales. Prize: a deluxe travel kit.

