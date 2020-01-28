CAPE ELIZABETH — Thomas Memorial Library is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a special art exhibit inspired by the question, “What does the library mean to you?”

An artists reception and singalong with Jud Caswell will be held at the library at 6 Scott Dyer Road from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, when over 100 works will be on display. The event is free and open to the public. See thomasmemoriallibrary.org or call 799-1720 for more information.

