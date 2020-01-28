CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Republicans plan to hold their biennial caucus at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Cumberland Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road.

Voter and party registration will be begin at 3:30 p.m. The caucus is being held to elect delegates and alternates to the Republican State Convention, elect members and officers to Cumberland’s Republican Town Committee, and organize for the upcoming elections.

All Cumberland Republicans are urged to attend. The State Republican Convention will be held April 30-May 2 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Contact committee chairman Robert Vail for more information at [email protected] or 838-4753.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: