February is the month that champions are crowned and that means that postseason fun is right around the corner.

We’re nearing the end of the road for the regular season in every sport but boys’ hockey and here’s a glimpse at where things stand:

Girls’ basketball

Brunswick’s girls’ basketball team improved to 11-3 and sixth in the Class A South Heal Points standings after recent wins over visiting Leavitt (57-22) and at Biddeford (68-34). The Dragons were at Falmouth Tuesday, host Morse Friday, welcome Biddeford Tuesday of next week and close the regular season Feb. 6 at Mt. Ararat.

Mt. Ararat was 6-8 and clung to the ninth and final playoff spot in Class A South at press time after wins at Biddeford (63-40) and Morse (63-44) last week. The Eagles were home with Biddeford Tuesday, visit Leavitt Friday, welcome Westbrook Tuesday of next week and close at home versus Brunswick Feb. 6.

Morse dropped to 0-13 and 13th in Class A South after a 63-44 home setback to Mt. Ararat Friday. The Shipbuilders were at Marshwood Tuesday and Westbrook Thursday, play at Brunswick Friday, host Kennebunk Tuesday of next week, then close at home versus Leavitt Feb. 6.

Boys’ basketball

All three local boys’ basketball teams were on the outside of the playoff picture looking in at press time.

Brunswick was 7-7 and 10th in Class A South, but only nine teams make the cut. The Dragons took a four-game skid into Tuesday’s home game versus Falmouth after falling at Leavitt (52-37) Friday and at home to Biddeford (53-45) Monday. After going to Morse Friday, Brunswick visits Biddeford Tuesday of next week, then closes the regular season Feb. 6 at Mt. Ararat.

Morse fell to 1-12 and 12th in Class A South after Saturday’s 67-43 loss at Mt. Ararat. The Shipbuilders were home with Marshwood Tuesday and Westbrook Thursday, host Brunswick Friday, go to Kennebunk Tuesday of next week, then close at Leavitt Feb. 6.

Mt. Ararat found itself 2-12 and 13th in Class A South after a 50-45 home loss to Biddeford and a 67-43 home win over Morse. The Eagles were at Kennebunk Tuesday, host Leavitt Friday, go to Westbrook Tuesday of next week and finish at home versus Brunswick Feb. 6.

Hockey

The girls’ hockey playoffs began next week and the Mt. Ararat/Lisbon co-op team will take part. The squad beat host Biddeford (5-1), then fell to 9-7-1 and fifth in the North Region Saturday with a 5-3 loss at Portland/Deering. Mt. Ararat/Lisbon closed the regular season at home Tuesday versus Gorham and will be on the road for the quarterfinals next week.

Brunswick fell to 1-16 and eighth in the North Region (only six teams make the playoffs) after Saturday’s 6-0 home loss to Cheverus. The Dragons close their season Friday at home versus Gorham.

On the boys’ side, Brunswick improved to 8-6 and fifth in the Class B South Heals after Saturday’s 5-1 win at Leavitt. The Dragons are idle until Feb. 8, when they host Kennebunk.

The Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon co-op team fell to 1-9-1 and 10th in Class B South after last week’s 7-1 loss at Leavitt. The squad was at Cheverus Thursday and visits Cape Elizabeth Saturday.

Wrestling

The defending Class A state champion Mt. Ararat/Brunswick wrestling team swept three matches on Senior Night last weekend, downing Nokomis (64-18), Mt. Desert Island (71-6) and Lincoln Academy (66-18) to improve to 23-1 on the year.

Morse was 19-14 after beating Ellsworth (66-0), Mt. Blue (51-18), Piscataquis (45-24) and Gardiner (54-18).

The KVAC championship meet is Saturday in Augusta.

