YARMOUTH — The Village Improvement Society – one of the last remaining groups of its kind in the state – finds itself at a crossroads as it faces dwindling membership and questions about its relevance and role in town affairs.

The society was founded in 1911 with a mission “to protect and improve the natural advantages and the pleasing appearance of Yarmouth, to excite and foster an interest and love of our town and to promote the prosperity, the happiness and well-being of the residents,” according to its website.

Because the organization has been around for so long, as well as its rarity, “(W)e believe it is vitally important to undertake careful consideration as to the future of our organization,” board member Pam Adams said this week.

To that end, the group hired professional facilitator Carol Wishcamper in the fall to help determine its future course. As part of the process the society will hold a public meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the History Center, 118 East Elm St. Input will also be taken via email at [email protected]

One of the society’s first projects was creating Village Green Park, Yarmouth’s first public park. In the 1950s it established a history museum on the top floor of the library, which later led to the incorporation of the Yarmouth Historical Society. A decade ago it completed a major restoration of the interior of the Old Meeting House and more recently it helped fund the restoration of the Cousins Island Chapel and Russell Hall at North Yarmouth Academy, as well as supporting the steeple projects at both the First Parish and Unitarian churches.

Adams said while many of the tasks and projects originated by the improvement society have, “for logical and practical reasons been assumed by other organizations, such as the town,” ongoing responsibility for various initiatives, as well as the accompanying financial commitments, are what most concerns the board.

Although there are still 75 members listed, the majority of those aren’t active and don’t wish to take on new responsibilities with the society, past president Linda Grant said this week.

Along with a dearth of active members, Adams and Grant both said five people on the 11-member board are also set to term out in 2021.

“Many of these trustees have served in different areas for many years and would like to step back,” Adams said.

In addition, Grant said attendance at the society’s monthly public programs has dwindled so much in the past few years it’s not viable to continue them. Grant said all of this prompted the board to take a hard look at the future and decide whether the society should continue to sponsor many different projects and remain an advocate for the community.

“(I)deally, we would like to have a sense of a clear path forward,” Adams said. “To hear what the community views our role (to be), learn if there’s a need that’s not being met or perhaps to consider a formal partnership with other organizations” in town.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: