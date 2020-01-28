Once again, Susan Collins is garnering attention for not taking a clear and timely position on a critical issue, i.e., the need for factual evidence in the Senate trial of President Trump.
We literally have witnesses with firsthand knowledge of key facts who were barred by the president from testifying in the House and have said they are willing to testify in the Senate if called upon to do so.
I’ve no doubt that she will once again fall in line with her fellow Republicans, as she always does unless there is no risk that doing otherwise will change the outcome.
As Theodore Roosevelt pointed out, “Dante reserved a special place of infamy in the inferno for those base angels who dared side neither with evil nor with good.” Maine deserves better.
Robin Casey
Harpswell
