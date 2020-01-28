I, like many other Maine people, am watching the Senate impeachment trial with some trepidation. I am concerned that, in the end, we will feel that the facts were not presented or explored and that this exercise is nothing but a charade with a foregone conclusion.

My hope is that the senators truly will take this moment to consider individually the facts before them, request firsthand information in the form of documents and witnesses and make a determination based not on party politics but on preserving our democracy and the rule of law. My fear is the rule of law is eroding, crumbling around us and may soon be lost.

Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Angus King have the ability to request corroboration of the articles presented. Only they have the power to ask for enough information to be certain they have arrived at the truth of this matter. They must use that power, for the sake of all of us.

Rana O’Connor

Portland

